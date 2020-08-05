WORLD

Switzerland nears deal to get Moderna COVID vaccine, official says

Switzerland is close to signing a deal to secure access for a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Moderna of the U.S., a government official has said.

  • Last Updated: August 5, 2020, 1:37 PM IST
ZURICH Switzerland is close to signing a deal to secure access for a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Moderna of the U.S., a government official has said.

Switzerland will soon sign a reservation and supply deal, Pascal Strupler, the director of the Federal Office of Public Health, told the Swiss TV programme Club late on Tuesday.

“We are only a few hours away from completing a purchase contract. With this contract we will get it very quickly,” Strupler said.

He declined to give financial details of any deal.

If the vaccine passes trials and is authorised for use, it could be produced in Switzerland under a deal between drugmaker Lonza and Moderna.

  First Published: August 5, 2020, 1:37 PM IST
