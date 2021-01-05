News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Switzerland Says Residents Who Want A COVID-19 Shot Should Get One By Summer
1-MIN READ

Switzerland Says Residents Who Want A COVID-19 Shot Should Get One By Summer

Switzerland Says Residents Who Want A COVID-19 Shot Should Get One By Summer

Everyone in Switzerland who wants to be vaccinated against COVID19 should be able to get a shot by summer, a Swiss health official said on Tuesday, as the nation anticipates imminent approval of a second vaccine, this one from Moderna.

ZURICH: Everyone in Switzerland who wants to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should be able to get a shot by summer, a Swiss health official said on Tuesday, as the nation anticipates imminent approval of a second vaccine, this one from Moderna.

With 233,000 doses delivered by Pfizer and BioNTech, so far, the country is expecting vaccine deliveries to hit 500,000 in January and one million in February, provided Moderna’s shot wins the regulator’s blessing. The shots require two doses several weeks apart, to confer maximum protection shown in clinical trials to be around 95%.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...