Switzerland to Lift Travel Limits on EU and UK from June 15

Switzerland says it plans to lift restrictions on travel from European Union countries and Britain on June 15.

The Swiss government previously had announced that it would completely reopen the country's borders with three of its neighbours -- Austria, Germany and France -- in mid-June.

On Friday, a government statement said "in view of the current epidemiological situation" it can now expand that to all countries in the EU and the European Free Trade Association, as well as Britain.

Switzerland is not a member of the EU but is part of Europe's usually passport check-free Schengen travel area.