Sydney's Stay-at-home Curbs Widen as City Sees Largest Daily Covid Tally Since Lockdown Began

Sydney reported a record number of new Covid-19 cases and five virus deaths Thursday, as authorities expanded the lockdown in Australia’s largest city to neighbouring regions.

Six weeks after Sydney’s five million residents were told to stay home, the number of new infections in New South Wales state grew to 262, the largest daily tally since the pandemic began.

Health officials said almost all the new cases were in Sydney, but a handful of infections in other districts prompted state premier Gladys Berejiklian to widen stay-at-home restrictions

