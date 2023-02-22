Hizbul Mujahideen chief and designated terrorist Syed Salahuddin was spotted publicly leading the funeral prayers of Imtiyaz Alam, one of India’s most-wanted designated terrorists, who was killed in Pakistan.

The funeral prayer of Imtiyaz Alam, alias Bashir Ahmad Peer, was done at a Pakistan Army burial ground in Rawalpindi immediately after his murder, sources said.

Sources also said many other ISI cadres also attended the funeral of the top commander, who was killed outside a shop in Rawalpindi on Monday evening.

Reports said that the unidentified assailants shot dead the Hizbul commander from point blank range outside the Rawalpindi shop.

Imtiyaz Alam was a resident of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. He was living in Pakistan for more than 15 years. India had designated the slain Hizbul commander a terrorist on October 4, 2022 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his role in terror activities.

Top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 that the nod to Syed Sallaudin to attend the funeral was given by the ISI. They added that his presence in Rawalpindi suggest that the Pakistan army is helping these groups.

Pakistan in the under the scanner of global terrorism watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and was recently dropped from the grey list by the Paris-based watchdog.

However, the presence of a most-wanted terrorist in Rawalpindi shows FATF was given wrong information about the compliance.

India, which is working closely with the FATF, will take up the issue to multiple forums, the sources added.

A Sunday Guardian report, published last month, said India was working closely with the FATF, by bringing to its notice various evidence based reports that terror activities are growing in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The killing of Imtiyaz in Rawalpindi is seen as a major setback for the Hizbul Mujahideen and may well be a message to Syed Salahuddin and other Hizbul commanders based in Pakistan.

Read all the Latest News here