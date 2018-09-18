GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Syrian Missiles Down Russian Military Aircraft, Moscow Says Israel Pushed it in Line of Fire

All 15 defence personnel in the aircraft were killed following which Russia said it would make an "appropriate response" to Israel.

Associated Press

Updated:September 18, 2018, 2:32 PM IST
Moscow: A Russian reconnaissance aircraft was brought down by a Syrian missile over the Mediterranean early Tuesday, killing all 15 people on board, the Russian defence ministry said. It blamed Israel for the crash, saying the plane was caught in the crossfire as four Israeli fighters attacked targets in northwestern Syria.

The Russian military said the Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft was hit 35 kilometers (22 miles) off the coast as it was returning to its home base nearby.

"The Israeli pilots were using the Russian aircraft as a shield and pushed it into the line of fire of the Syrian defence," Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

Russia said it would make an "appropriate response" to Israel.

The military said Israel did not warn it of its operation over Latakia province until one minute before the strike, which did not give the Russian plane enough time to escape.

A recovery operation in the Mediterranean Sea is underway, Konashenkov said.

For several years, Israel and Russia have maintained a special hotline to prevent their air forces from clashing in the skies over Syria. Israeli military officials have previously praised its effectiveness.

Russia has been a key backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad and it has two military bases in the country, including one close to the Mediterranean coast.

The Israeli military said earlier on Tuesday that it had no reaction, saying it does not comment on "foreign reports."
Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
