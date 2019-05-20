English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Syrian Woman Collects Nearly 1,500 Dog-related Items for World Record
The woman owns two beautiful dogs-- a mini Pomeranian and black German Shepherd.
Image for representation.
Loading...
A Syrian woman has won the Guinness World Records title for largest collection of dog-related items.
Regarding her collection, Mary Elias said the first two dog statues she had were gifts from a friend of hers.
The first— a ceramic grey hunting dog— of her collection of 1,496 dog-related items was one she bought in 1992 in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to Guinness World Records.
She has two beautiful dogs, mini Pomeranian and black German shepherd.
“I love all dogs of different breeds in general, but my favorite ones are German shepherd and golden retriever," Mary said, explaining that “dogs are great pets, who fill our lives with joy, happiness and comfort nevertheless the unconditional love.”
What started as a hobby soon became a passion and “ultimately an addiction.”
Mary joked that it was easy for her husband to buy her gifts since he knows what makes her very happy.
Mary’s unique collection consists of statues, pillows, keychains, mugs and jewellery besides dog-shaped items such as a mini vacuum cleaner, tape dispenser, measurement tape and pencil sharpeners.
Speaking about her Guinness World Records title record, Mary said: "It is a great achievement, when I think that out of seven billion people living on earth, I am the number one for the largest collection of dog-related items.
"I get such a great feeling that I cannot even explain."
Regarding her collection, Mary Elias said the first two dog statues she had were gifts from a friend of hers.
The first— a ceramic grey hunting dog— of her collection of 1,496 dog-related items was one she bought in 1992 in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to Guinness World Records.
She has two beautiful dogs, mini Pomeranian and black German shepherd.
“I love all dogs of different breeds in general, but my favorite ones are German shepherd and golden retriever," Mary said, explaining that “dogs are great pets, who fill our lives with joy, happiness and comfort nevertheless the unconditional love.”
What started as a hobby soon became a passion and “ultimately an addiction.”
Mary joked that it was easy for her husband to buy her gifts since he knows what makes her very happy.
Mary’s unique collection consists of statues, pillows, keychains, mugs and jewellery besides dog-shaped items such as a mini vacuum cleaner, tape dispenser, measurement tape and pencil sharpeners.
Speaking about her Guinness World Records title record, Mary said: "It is a great achievement, when I think that out of seven billion people living on earth, I am the number one for the largest collection of dog-related items.
"I get such a great feeling that I cannot even explain."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Huawei Responds After Google Blocks Access to Android For Phones, Confirms Security Updates
- Now That Huawei Cannot Use Android For The Phones it Makes, What Are Its Options (Updated)
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and SF 150 Launched In India, Prices Start at Rs 1.08 Lakh
- Redmi K20 With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launching on May 28
- Will Google Stop Releasing Android Updates For Huawei and Honor Phones? The Answer is Yes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results