1-min read

Syrians Struggle to Breathe After Rebels Fire 'Toxic Gas'

Shelling by insurgents was described by a health official as the first such assault in the city.

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2018, 4:30 PM IST
A woman lies on a stretcher after what the Syrian state media said was a suspected toxic gas attack in Aleppo, Syria November 24, 2018 (Image Reuters)
Damascus: Around 100 Syrians have been hospitalised with breathing difficulties in Aleppo, state media and a monitor said on Sunday, after allegations rebels fired "toxic gas" into the regime-held city the previous day.

The state news agency SANA reported "107 cases of breathing difficulties" in an updated toll on Sunday.

Shelling by insurgents was described by a health official as the first such assault in the city.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said a total of 94 people were hospitalised, but most had been discharged and the 31 cases that remained were not critical.

Most of those admitted to hospitals on Saturday in the northern region of the war-torn country had breathing problems and blurred vision, doctors told state TV.

Rebel commanders and opposition figures discredited the government reports, denying they lobbed gas into Aleppo and accusing Damascus of seeking to undermine an existing cease-fire and efforts to kickstart political talks.


| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
