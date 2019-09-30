Taiwan Campus Hit by Dengue Fever, Says Centers for Disease Control

The Centers for Disease Control announced that a number of dengue fever cases have affected a university campus this year.

Four students at National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) in Tainan confirmed to have the mosquito-borne disease.

The first of the four cases was a man in his 30s living in Dasyue Borough of Tainan's East District, who on Wednesday last week was confirmed to have dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV-3), the first DENV-3 case in the nation this year, the CDC reported.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection causing severe flu-like illness and, sometimes causing a potentially lethal complication called severe dengue.

Three more cases were confirmed, including two indigenous dengue cases, a teenager living in Dongsing Borough of North District and a woman in her 20s living in Dasyue. Neither of them had traveled abroad recently. Another case in Dasyue involved a man in his 20s, with the case brought in from outside Tainan.

According to CDC the woman was confirmed to have DENV-3 infection.

The man in his 20s visited a country where dengue cases have been reported and returned to Taiwan on Sept. 10, the centers said.

The man reported symptoms including fever, fatigue and loss of appetite on Sept. 12, but did not seek treatment and was confirmed to have the disease on Saturday, according to CDC.

The man in his 30s was mostly in Dongsing and Dasyue during the estimated time of infection, while the teen and the woman were mostly in Dasyue, so the three cases are possibly linked, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo added.

According to Tainan Public Health Bureau Dirfector Chen Yi, the four students had frequented NCKU’s Tzu-Chiang campus, dorms and been on Yule Street over the past few weeks, so school staff, students and nearby residents should watch for possible symptoms of dengue, including fever or muscle or joint pain, and seek medical attention immediately rather than self-medicating.

