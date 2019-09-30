Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Taiwan Campus Hit by Dengue Fever, Says Centers for Disease Control

Four students at National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) in Tainan confirmed to have the mosquito-borne disease.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 30, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Taiwan Campus Hit by Dengue Fever, Says Centers for Disease Control
Representative image.

The Centers for Disease Control announced that a number of dengue fever cases have affected a university campus this year.

Four students at National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) in Tainan confirmed to have the mosquito-borne disease.

The first of the four cases was a man in his 30s living in Dasyue Borough of Tainan's East District, who on Wednesday last week was confirmed to have dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV-3), the first DENV-3 case in the nation this year, the CDC reported.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection causing severe flu-like illness and, sometimes causing a potentially lethal complication called severe dengue.

Three more cases were confirmed, including two indigenous dengue cases, a teenager living in Dongsing Borough of North District and a woman in her 20s living in Dasyue. Neither of them had traveled abroad recently. Another case in Dasyue involved a man in his 20s, with the case brought in from outside Tainan.

According to CDC the woman was confirmed to have DENV-3 infection.

The man in his 20s visited a country where dengue cases have been reported and returned to Taiwan on Sept. 10, the centers said.

The man reported symptoms including fever, fatigue and loss of appetite on Sept. 12, but did not seek treatment and was confirmed to have the disease on Saturday, according to CDC.

The man in his 30s was mostly in Dongsing and Dasyue during the estimated time of infection, while the teen and the woman were mostly in Dasyue, so the three cases are possibly linked, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo added.

According to Tainan Public Health Bureau Dirfector Chen Yi, the four students had frequented NCKU’s Tzu-Chiang campus, dorms and been on Yule Street over the past few weeks, so school staff, students and nearby residents should watch for possible symptoms of dengue, including fever or muscle or joint pain, and seek medical attention immediately rather than self-medicating.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram