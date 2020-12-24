News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Taiwan Cancels Tourism Event After COVID-19 Case
1-MIN READ

Taiwan Cancels Tourism Event After COVID-19 Case

Taiwan Cancels Tourism Event After COVID-19 Case

Taiwan's tourism department on Wednesday cancelled an annual New Year celebration at the northeastern tip of the island, after a report of the first locally transmitted COVID19 case since April 12.

TAIPEI:Taiwan’s tourism department on Wednesday cancelled an annual New Year celebration at the northeastern tip of the island, after a report of the first locally transmitted COVID-19 case since April 12.

The event, to watch the sun rise on the first day of the year, was due to take place in the coastal town of Fulong.

Other New Year’s Eve celebrations, including fireworks in Taipei, are still taking place, though with masks mandated for attendees.

Taiwan has so far reported a total of 777 cases – mostly imported – and seven deaths. Around 130 people remain in hospital for treatment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...