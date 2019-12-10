Take the pledge to vote

Taiwan Expresses Support for Hong Kong's Citizens, Says it May Help if Violence Expands

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said that Hong Kong police have already responded with 'disproportionate force' to the protests.

December 10, 2019
Taipei (Taiwan): Taiwan's top diplomat says his government stands with Hong Kong citizens pushing for "freedom and democracy," and would help those displaced from the semi-autonomous Chinese city if Beijing intervenes with greater force to quell the protests.

Speaking to The Associated Press in Taipei on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu was careful to say his government has no desire to intervene in Hong Kong's internal affairs, and that existing legislation is sufficient to deal with a relatively small number of Hong Kong students or others who seek to reside in Taiwan.

But he added that Hong Kong police have already responded with "disproportionate force" to the protests. He said that any intervention by mainland Chinese forces would be "a new level of violence" that would prompt Taiwan to take a different stance toward helping those seeking to leave Hong Kong.

"When that happens, Taiwan is going to work with the international community to provide necessary assistance to those who are displaced by the violence there," he said.

"The people here understand that how the Chinese government treats Hong Kong is going to be the future way of them treating Taiwan. And what turned out in Hong Kong is not very appealing to the Taiwanese people," he added.

China's Communist Party insists that Taiwan is part of China and must be reunited with it, even if by force. Modern Taiwan was founded when Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalists, who once ruled on the mainland, were forced to retreat to the island in 1949 after Mao Zedong's Communists took power in the Chinese Civil War.

Beijing has suggested that Taiwan could be reunited under the "one country, two systems" model that applied to Hong Kong after the former British colony was returned to China in 1997. That agreement allowed Hong Kong to keep its civil liberties, independent courts and capitalist system, though many in Hong Kong accuse Beijing of undermining those freedoms.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has said that the "one country, two systems" model has failed in Hong Kong and brought the city to "the brink of disorder." Government surveys earlier this year showed that about 80% of Taiwanese citizens oppose reunification with China.

