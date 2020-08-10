WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Taiwan says Chinese fighters approached Taiwan, were tracked by missiles

Taiwan says Chinese fighters approached Taiwan, were tracked by missiles

Chinese fighter jets briefly crossed the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Monday morning before being "driven out" by Taiwan's air force, the island's defence ministry said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 10, 2020, 12:16 PM IST
Share this:

TAIPEI Chinese fighter jets briefly crossed the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Monday morning before being “driven out” by Taiwan’s air force, the island’s defence ministry said.

The Chinese fighters were also tracked by Taiwan’s land-based anti-aircraft missiles, the ministry said, citing the air force.

The incident took place on the first full day of a high profile visit to Taiwan by U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar, which China has condemned. China views Taiwan as its own territory, with no right to state-to-state ties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 10, 2020, 12:16 PM IST
Next Story
Loading