1-MIN READ

Taiwan Scrambles Jets For Second Day As Chinese Jets Buzz Island

TAIPEI: Taiwan said on Saturday it scrambled jets in response to the approach of Chinese jets for the second day in a row, escalating tensions further as a senior U.S. official was on the island for talks.

“Twelve J-16 fighters, two J-10 fighters, two J-11 fighters, two H-6 bombers and one Y-8 ASW crossed the midline of the #TaiwanStrait and entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ,” Taiwan’s defence ministry said in a statement, referring to its air defence identification zone.

It said Taiwan’s air force “scrambled fighters, and deployed air defense missile system to monitor the activities.”

  • First Published: September 19, 2020, 10:52 AM IST
