Taiwan's China Airlines Suspends All Flights to Wuhan to Tackle Virus Outbreak

In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, photo, travelers wearing face masks walk with their luggage at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan in southern China (AP)

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: January 23, 2020, 10:28 AM IST
Taipei: Taiwan's China Airlines on Thursday said it would suspend flights to the central Chinese city of Wuhan from Jan. 23 to Feb. 29, after the city shut its airport as part of moves to tackle a new flu-like virus.

China Airlines' flights from Taipei leave from the city's main Taoyuan international airport. Its sister carrier Mandarin Airlines is also cancelling flights from Taipei's smaller Songshan airport to Wuhan.

The airline said it would assist passengers who want to return to Wuhan to opt for other nearby destinations.
