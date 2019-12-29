Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » World
1-min read

Taiwan's Democracy under Threat due to 'China's Expanding Ambitions', Says President

China has proposed a 'one country, two systems' framework for Taiwan, but it has been overwhelmingly rejected by the island's nearly 24 million people.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Taiwan's Democracy under Threat due to 'China's Expanding Ambitions', Says President
File photo of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (Credits: Twitter-Tsai Ing-wen)

Taipei: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Sunday that the self-governing island's democracy remains under direct threat from rival China, underscoring her calls for closer ties with the US and other allies.

Tsai was speaking at a televised debate against Han Kuo-yu of the main opposition Nationalist Party and veteran politician James Soong of the People's First Party. Elections for president and the legislature are set for January 11. Most polls show Tsai leading in her quest for a second four-year term.

Tsai said she would preserve Taiwan's freedoms and way of life, but would make no changes to the constitution or the island's official name, the Republic of China, which moved its seat of government to Taipei, the island's capital, following the Communist Party's seizure of power on mainland China in 1949.

"Taiwan's most pressing challenge arises from China's expanding ambitions," Tsai said. "The situation in our region is ever-more complex and Taiwan's sovereignty its free, democratic way of life is under threat of being stripped away and undermined." "We need to deepen and strengthen our international relations, and at present we are doing so in terms of economics and across the board with many countries," she said.

Tsai's governing Democratic Progressive Party currently holds a majority in the assembly, allowing her to pursue an agenda of economic reforms, partly intended to attract reinvestment from Taiwanese business groups based in China and elsewhere.

During the debate, Han furthered his claims of facing opposition from the mainstream media and accused Tsai's backers of corruption. He described China's threat to use military force to bring Taiwan under its control as an abstraction and defended his previous dealings with Chinese authorities as necessary to ensure Taiwan's economic future.

"Don't smear people. You love Taiwan? I love Taiwan also, Han said.

Soong, who commands a portion of the pro-China electorate, cast himself as a moderate who could bring political experience to the office.

Tsai has taken a lead in polls in recent months, partly in response to the crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

China governs the semi-autonomous city under a "one country, two systems" framework that it has also proposed for Taiwan, but which has been overwhelmingly rejected by the island's nearly 24 million people.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram