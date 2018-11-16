English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taiwan's 'Notebook Boy' Suffering from Short Term Memory Loss Commits His Memories in Writing
The 26-year-old has lost the ability to make and retain short-term memories. Instead, he painstakingly records his days in lined notebooks, crammed with entries in blue ink.
A combination picture shows a scanned copy of a note written by Chen Hong-zhi, 26, who suffers from short-term memory loss, detailing his day on July 2, where he writes, he chopped 18 bamboos for cooking, removed 5898 weeds on the rainy day, earned T$500 ($16.3) by helping Uncle Liao to sell wax gourds, and slept at 10:08pm (L), and Chen Hong-zhi holding a wax gourd for sale, outside his home, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, July 2, 2018 (Reuters)
Loading...
Taipei: Chen Hong-zhi's notebooks are his life.
Nine years ago, Chen seriously damaged his hippocampus, a part of the brain associated with forming memories, in a traffic accident.
The 26-year-old has lost the ability to make and retain short-term memories. Instead, he painstakingly records his days in lined notebooks, crammed with entries in blue ink.
"I use the notebook to remember who I helped today, how much farm work I did, whether there was rain ... the notebook is my memory," said Chen, who lives with his stepmother, Wang Miao-cyong, 65, in a remote village in Hsinchu County, northwestern Taiwan.
"I once lost one of my notebooks. I was so sad that I was crying and asked my dad to help me find it."
Since his father died four years ago, Chen and his stepmother have lived on a government disability allowance and a small income they get from farming fruit and vegetables, which they barter with neighbours, some of whom call Chen "notebook boy".
Dr Lin Ming-teng, head of the psychiatry department at Taipei Veterans General Hospital, said Chen has made remarkable progress despite his extensive brain damage.
"From the X-ray, we can see a large part of his brain in black - these are the sections that were operated on after the traffic accident," Lin said.
"After losing such a substantial portion of his brain, it is quite amazing for him to achieve what he is doing now," Lin said, adding that Chen could only remember things he had done in the last five to 10 minutes.
Lin said the damage had also affected Chen's ability to receive and process information.
"This has an effect on his relationship with his mother, too, as sometimes his mother cannot get over the fact that he forgets things," Lin said.
Wang longs to go back to her hometown in Indonesia, but she feels she cannot leave Chen alone.
"If I leave, who will take care of my son? I can't imagine his future after I die."
For now, Chen's notebooks allow him to preserve some semblance of order in his life.
"October 26 go to Beipu alone, Chen clan organisation, go find phone, go Catholic church, Citian Temple, 10:38 ZZZ", reads one poignant note about a day he spent searching for, and praying to find, his lost mobile phone.
Ten days later, he found his phone, documenting the find in his notebook, of course.
Nine years ago, Chen seriously damaged his hippocampus, a part of the brain associated with forming memories, in a traffic accident.
The 26-year-old has lost the ability to make and retain short-term memories. Instead, he painstakingly records his days in lined notebooks, crammed with entries in blue ink.
"I use the notebook to remember who I helped today, how much farm work I did, whether there was rain ... the notebook is my memory," said Chen, who lives with his stepmother, Wang Miao-cyong, 65, in a remote village in Hsinchu County, northwestern Taiwan.
"I once lost one of my notebooks. I was so sad that I was crying and asked my dad to help me find it."
Since his father died four years ago, Chen and his stepmother have lived on a government disability allowance and a small income they get from farming fruit and vegetables, which they barter with neighbours, some of whom call Chen "notebook boy".
Dr Lin Ming-teng, head of the psychiatry department at Taipei Veterans General Hospital, said Chen has made remarkable progress despite his extensive brain damage.
"From the X-ray, we can see a large part of his brain in black - these are the sections that were operated on after the traffic accident," Lin said.
"After losing such a substantial portion of his brain, it is quite amazing for him to achieve what he is doing now," Lin said, adding that Chen could only remember things he had done in the last five to 10 minutes.
Lin said the damage had also affected Chen's ability to receive and process information.
"This has an effect on his relationship with his mother, too, as sometimes his mother cannot get over the fact that he forgets things," Lin said.
Wang longs to go back to her hometown in Indonesia, but she feels she cannot leave Chen alone.
"If I leave, who will take care of my son? I can't imagine his future after I die."
For now, Chen's notebooks allow him to preserve some semblance of order in his life.
"October 26 go to Beipu alone, Chen clan organisation, go find phone, go Catholic church, Citian Temple, 10:38 ZZZ", reads one poignant note about a day he spent searching for, and praying to find, his lost mobile phone.
Ten days later, he found his phone, documenting the find in his notebook, of course.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Midnight Snack: This City Has the Most Bed Bugs in the US, Sleep Tight
- Pihu Movie Review: You’ll Watch a Small Girl Heading Towards Death With Bated Breath
- Kohli, Rahul & Pant Cheer for Team India in Women's World T20
- PUBG Arrives on PlayStation 4 on December 7; Have You Pre-Ordered The Game Yet?
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office: Aamir Khan Tastes Failure After a Long Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...