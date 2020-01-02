Taiwan’s Top Military Officer Missing After Helicopter’s Emergency Landing, Search Mission Underway
The defence ministry said a rescue mission was underway for the 13 people on board the black hawk helicopter, which includes the Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, the island's chief of the general staff.
Pin of the flag of Taiwan. (Image: Reuters)
Taipei: Taiwan's top military official is missing after a helicopter made an emergency landing in northern Taiwan, the island's defence ministry said on Thursday.
There people were still missing, including Shen, while several people were found alive, the ministry said, adding that a team has been dispatched for the rescue mission.
The crash came a week before a key election on January 11, when the democratic island is set to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.
-
