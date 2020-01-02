Take the pledge to vote

Taiwan's Top Military Officer Missing After Helicopter's Emergency Landing, Search Mission Underway

The defence ministry said a rescue mission was underway for the 13 people on board the black hawk helicopter, which includes the Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, the island's chief of the general staff.

Reuters

Updated:January 2, 2020, 10:20 AM IST
Taiwan’s Top Military Officer Missing After Helicopter’s Emergency Landing, Search Mission Underway
Pin of the flag of Taiwan. (Image: Reuters)

Taipei: Taiwan's top military official is missing after a helicopter made an emergency landing in northern Taiwan, the island's defence ministry said on Thursday.

The defence ministry said a rescue mission was underway for the 13 people on board the black hawk helicopter, which includes the Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, the island's chief of the general staff.

There people were still missing, including Shen, while several people were found alive, the ministry said, adding that a team has been dispatched for the rescue mission.

The crash came a week before a key election on January 11, when the democratic island is set to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.

