Tajikistan Harbouring Ex-Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh, Ahmad Massoud; Turkey Turns Mediator: Sources

The Tajikistan government has asked former Afghan vice president, Amrullah Saleh and son of the most celebrated anti-Taliban resistance leader, Ahmad Massoud to keep their stay in the country ‘low-profile’. While the Taliban digs deeper in Afghanistan, pushing the country to the brink of an economic disaster, sources claim that Masood keeps traveling between Dushanbe and Paris.

Meanwhile, Turkey is playing an important role in Afghanistan by mediating between Taliban leaders and the rest of the political entities in Afghanistan, sources said. They added that Turkey believes that ‘Afghanistan is a sphere of Influence’ as it still has its embassy intact in the country.

While meditating ‘with an aim to lead the Muslim world’, sources added that Turkey is trying to convey that there should be an inclusive government. However, it is believed that the Taliban is trying to convince the hard-line leadership and if there is no consent of hard-line leadership, there could be more splinter groups, sources added.

Turkey is coming into the limelight when the world’s powers are scrambling to exert influence on Afghanistan after hardliners came back into power. After the western countries fled Kabul, Turkey, which has been known for its strong historical and ethnic ties with Afghanistan, has been on the ground.

