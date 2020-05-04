WORLD

Tajikistan Reports Its First Coronavirus Fatality, Says Death Toll Stands at 3

Image for representation.

Tajikistan reported its first 15 coronavirus cases on April 30. The number of infections climbed to 230 Monday, nearly half of them in the capital, Dushanbe.

The Central Asian nation of Tajikistan has reported its first coronavirus death.


The Health Ministry of the ex-Soviet country that borders Afghanistan to the north said on Monday that three people infected with coronavirus have died.

Tajikistan is one of the poorest ex-Soviet nations and its healthcare system could be hard pressed to cope with the contagion.

