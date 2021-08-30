CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Taliban Agrees to Allow Afghans to Leave, Says International Statement

The Taliban leadership has tried to project a more moderate image as they hold negotiations with stakeholders to form the next government in Afghanistan

The statement said the countries, which also included Australia, Japan, France, Spain and many others, would continue to issue travel documents to designated Afghans.

The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries.

“We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country," they said in the statement.

first published:August 30, 2021, 07:26 IST