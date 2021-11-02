CHANGE LANGUAGE
Taliban Announces Ban on Use of Foreign Currency in Afghanistan

Taliban soldiers stand by as Afghans shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

The use of U.S. dollars is widespread in Afghanistan's markets, while border areas use the currency of neighbouring countries such as Pakistan for trade.

The Taliban announced a complete ban on the use of foreign currency in Afghanistan on Tuesday. “The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use Afghan currency in their every trade," the group said in a statement shared with journalists by one of their spokesmen.

first published:November 02, 2021, 23:47 IST