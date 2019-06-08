English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taliban Attacks Military in Western Afghanistan, 14 Soldiers Killed
The Taliban attack, which happened in the Ghor province late on Friday, also wounded seven others, said the spokesperson for the Provincial Governor.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Kabul: An Afghan official said that the Taliban has killed at least 14 members of a pro-government militia in an attack on checkpoints in the western Ghor province.
Abdul Hai Khateby, the spokesman for the Provincial Governor, said that seven other militiamen were wounded in the attack which took place late on Friday, with two of them in critical condition.
Khateby said that reinforcements pushed the Taliban back and inflicted casualties, however he did not give exact figures.
The Taliban, who effectively control about half of the country, carry out daily attacks on Afghan security forces and government targets.
The US has held several rounds of talks with the insurgents in recent months aimed at ending the nearly 18-year war.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Friday 08 June , 2018 World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Friday 07 June , 2019 Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Pandey Rubbishes Reports of Her Lying About USC Admission: Posts Photo with University Letters
- Who Will be in Bigg Boss 13? Himansh Kohli, Vijender Singh, Mahima Chaudhary and Others React
- 'Hate Crimes Won't be Tolerated': Internet Rallies Support for Lesbians Assaulted for Not Kissing
- Donald Trump Says Moon is a Part of Mars, Delighted Netizens Roast Him to Space
- India vs Australia: 'No Chance' I'll Share Dhoni's Secrets With Australian Camp, Says Hussey
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results