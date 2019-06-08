Take the pledge to vote

Taliban Attacks Military in Western Afghanistan, 14 Soldiers Killed

The Taliban attack, which happened in the Ghor province late on Friday, also wounded seven others, said the spokesperson for the Provincial Governor.

Associated Press

June 8, 2019
Taliban Attacks Military in Western Afghanistan, 14 Soldiers Killed
Image for representation.
Kabul: An Afghan official said that the Taliban has killed at least 14 members of a pro-government militia in an attack on checkpoints in the western Ghor province.

Abdul Hai Khateby, the spokesman for the Provincial Governor, said that seven other militiamen were wounded in the attack which took place late on Friday, with two of them in critical condition.

Khateby said that reinforcements pushed the Taliban back and inflicted casualties, however he did not give exact figures.

The Taliban, who effectively control about half of the country, carry out daily attacks on Afghan security forces and government targets.

The US has held several rounds of talks with the insurgents in recent months aimed at ending the nearly 18-year war.

