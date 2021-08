The Taliban Tuesday captured Pul-e-Khumri, capital of Baghlan province and about 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of Kabul, an MP from the area and an army officer told AFP.

“After about two hours of fighting the security forces were overpowered and retreated," said Mamoor Ahmadzai, the lawmaker.

Pul-e-Khumri is the second provincial capital to fall to the insurgents on Tuesday, and the eighth since Friday.

