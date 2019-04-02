LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Taliban Commander Among 12 Killed in Afghanistan

In the operations that lasted for two hours, five more insurgents including Mawlawi Khalil, a shadow deputy governor of Qaisar district, were captured alive, the official said.

IANS

Updated:April 2, 2019, 9:45 PM IST
Taliban Commander Among 12 Killed in Afghanistan
Representative Image
Maymana: A dozen militants including Taliban key commander Mawlawi Hussain were killed in Qaisar district of Afghanistan's Faryab province on Tuesday, Army officials said.

"Security forces in a surprise move against the enemies stormed Taliban hideout in Doshakh area of Qaisar district early Tuesday, killing 12 insurgents including notorious commander Mawlawi Hussain on the spot," Army spokesman Mohammad Hanif Rezai told Xinhua news agency.

In the operations that lasted for two hours, five more insurgents including Mawlawi Khalil, a shadow deputy governor of Qaisar district, were captured alive, the official said.

Taliban militants who are operational in parts of the relatively troubled province didn't comment.​
