Taliban Council Agrees to Temporary Cease-fire in Afghanistan

Kabul: The Taliban said Saturday they have agreed to a temporary cease-fire nationwide.

It provides a window during which a peace agreement with the United States could be signed.

A peace deal would allow Washington to bring home its troops from Afghanistan and end its 18-year military engagement there, America's longest.

The US wants any deal to include a promise from the Taliban that Afghanistan would not used as a base by terrorist groups. The US currently has an estimated 12,000 troops in Afghanistan.

The Taliban chief must approve the agreement but that is expected.

The duration of the cease-fire was not specified but it is being suggested it would last for 10 days The Taliban officials familiar with the negotiations spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

