Taliban Council Agrees to Temporary Cease-fire in Afghanistan
The cease-fire provides a window during which a peace agreement with the United States could be signed that would allow Washington to bring home its troops from Afghanistan and end its 18-year military engagement there.
Representative image.
Kabul: The Taliban said Saturday they have agreed to a temporary cease-fire nationwide.
It provides a window during which a peace agreement with the United States could be signed.
A peace deal would allow Washington to bring home its troops from Afghanistan and end its 18-year military engagement there, America's longest.
The US wants any deal to include a promise from the Taliban that Afghanistan would not used as a base by terrorist groups. The US currently has an estimated 12,000 troops in Afghanistan.
The Taliban chief must approve the agreement but that is expected.
The duration of the cease-fire was not specified but it is being suggested it would last for 10 days The Taliban officials familiar with the negotiations spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Army Develops System to Check Drunk Driving, Not Wearing Seatbelt in Military Vehicles
- Bhagyashree's Son Celebrates 30 Years of Maine Pyar Kiya by Recreating Iconic Scene
- Kajol Says Her Daughter Nysa was Traumatized After Watching We Are Family
- 'What About Trans Rights?': JK Rowling Draws Flak for Transphobic Tweet Saying 'Sex is Real'
- 'My Daddy is Behind the Camera': Little Girl's Placard at T20 Mumbai Match is Melting Hearts