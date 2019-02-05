English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Taliban Demand New Constitution For Afghanistan at Rare Talks
The Moscow meeting — the Taliban's most significant with Afghan politicians in recent memory — saw the insurgents praying together with sworn enemies including former president Hamid Karzai as they discussed their vision for the future.
Image for Representation: Reuters
Loading...
Kabul: The Taliban demanded a new constitution for Afghanistan and promised an "inclusive Islamic system" to govern the war-torn country at a rare gathering with senior Afghan politicians in Russia Tuesday that excluded the Kabul government.
The insurgents' manifesto, outlined in Moscow before some of Afghanistan's most influential leaders, comes a week after the Taliban held unprecedented six-day talks with US negotiators in Doha about ending the 17-year war.
The Doha and Moscow discussions, though entirely separate, both excluded the government in Kabul, where President Ashraf Ghani is seen as increasingly sidelined from key negotiations for peace in his country.
The Moscow meeting — the Taliban's most significant with Afghan politicians in recent memory — saw the insurgents praying together with sworn enemies including former president Hamid Karzai as they discussed their vision for the future.
"The Kabul government constitution is invalid. It has been imported from the West and is an obstacle to peace," Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who headed the Taliban delegation, told attendees at a central Moscow hotel.
"It is conflicted. We want an Islamic constitution," he said, adding that the new charter would be drafted by Islamic scholars.
No representatives from the Kabul government were invited to Moscow but some of Ghani's chief rivals — including Karzai as well as opponents in an election slated for July — were in attendance.
Ghani's allies in Washington insist Afghans should lead the peace process, and the months-long push by the US to engage the Taliban has ostensibly been aimed at convincing them to negotiate with the government in Kabul.
Those efforts culminated in six days of talks between the US and the Taliban in January where both sides touted "progress" -- stoking Afghan fears that America could cut a deal to withdraw its troops before a lasting peace with Kabul is reached.
Ghani has repeatedly said that all Afghans should agree on the need to end hostilities and an eventual withdrawal of foreign forces, but that he would not "surrender to a temporary peace deal".
- 'Inclusive Islamic system' -
The Taliban consider Ghani and his administration to be US puppets, and have refused offers to talk a truce.
Stanikzai said the insurgents, who ruled Afghanistan under a ruthless interpretation of Sharia law between 1996 and 2001, did not want a "monopoly of power" but "an inclusive Islamic system".
They also promised to stamp out Afghanistan's poppy cultivation and take steps to prevent civilian casualties in a conflict that has killed and wounded hundreds of thousands.
Two women attended the roundtable conference. The Taliban closed girls' schools and banned women from working under their regime, but have indicated they could loosen some guidelines in line with Sharia law.
"I think all sides are ready for a compromise. It is a good start," said Muhammad Ghulam Jalal, the head of an Afghan diaspora group who hosted the meeting.
But images of Karzai and other powerful leaders attending prayer lead by a Taliban figure and dining with the militants invoked anger in Afghanistan.
"If you guys can eat together, laugh and pray together, hug each other why you are still killing innocent Afghans?" one Facebook user posted.
The Taliban are scheduled to hold another round of peace talks with the US in Doha on February 25.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The insurgents' manifesto, outlined in Moscow before some of Afghanistan's most influential leaders, comes a week after the Taliban held unprecedented six-day talks with US negotiators in Doha about ending the 17-year war.
The Doha and Moscow discussions, though entirely separate, both excluded the government in Kabul, where President Ashraf Ghani is seen as increasingly sidelined from key negotiations for peace in his country.
The Moscow meeting — the Taliban's most significant with Afghan politicians in recent memory — saw the insurgents praying together with sworn enemies including former president Hamid Karzai as they discussed their vision for the future.
"The Kabul government constitution is invalid. It has been imported from the West and is an obstacle to peace," Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who headed the Taliban delegation, told attendees at a central Moscow hotel.
"It is conflicted. We want an Islamic constitution," he said, adding that the new charter would be drafted by Islamic scholars.
No representatives from the Kabul government were invited to Moscow but some of Ghani's chief rivals — including Karzai as well as opponents in an election slated for July — were in attendance.
Ghani's allies in Washington insist Afghans should lead the peace process, and the months-long push by the US to engage the Taliban has ostensibly been aimed at convincing them to negotiate with the government in Kabul.
Those efforts culminated in six days of talks between the US and the Taliban in January where both sides touted "progress" -- stoking Afghan fears that America could cut a deal to withdraw its troops before a lasting peace with Kabul is reached.
Ghani has repeatedly said that all Afghans should agree on the need to end hostilities and an eventual withdrawal of foreign forces, but that he would not "surrender to a temporary peace deal".
- 'Inclusive Islamic system' -
The Taliban consider Ghani and his administration to be US puppets, and have refused offers to talk a truce.
Stanikzai said the insurgents, who ruled Afghanistan under a ruthless interpretation of Sharia law between 1996 and 2001, did not want a "monopoly of power" but "an inclusive Islamic system".
They also promised to stamp out Afghanistan's poppy cultivation and take steps to prevent civilian casualties in a conflict that has killed and wounded hundreds of thousands.
Two women attended the roundtable conference. The Taliban closed girls' schools and banned women from working under their regime, but have indicated they could loosen some guidelines in line with Sharia law.
"I think all sides are ready for a compromise. It is a good start," said Muhammad Ghulam Jalal, the head of an Afghan diaspora group who hosted the meeting.
But images of Karzai and other powerful leaders attending prayer lead by a Taliban figure and dining with the militants invoked anger in Afghanistan.
"If you guys can eat together, laugh and pray together, hug each other why you are still killing innocent Afghans?" one Facebook user posted.
The Taliban are scheduled to hold another round of peace talks with the US in Doha on February 25.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Monday 04 February , 2019 News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mamata Banerjee is the Real 'Gully Girl' of Bengal, And She is Loving the Street Fight With BJP
- Manikarnika Row: Why is He Maligning the Film? Kangana Launches Fresh Attack on Sonu Sood
- 'Queen of Shitty Robots' Sent Her Brain Tumour to Antarctica and it's Now a Twitter Celeb
- WATCH | Mourinho Takes a Tumble at Russian Ice Hockey Game
- Amitabh Bachchan's Gesture Towards a Journalist Injured in Kashmir is Winning Praises
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results