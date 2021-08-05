Taliban Drags 21-Year-Old Woman Out of Car, Shoots Her Dead For Not Wearing Veil

A 21-year-old woman in Afghanistan was shot dead by the Taliban terrorists for not wearing a veil, according to a Hindustan Times report quoting Afghanistan Times. This comes as the Taliban offensive intensifies in the strife-torn region. The HT report said the Taliban terrorists dragged the woman, identified as Nazaneen, out of a car when she was on her way to Balkh district centre. Balkh is a tumultuous region in the north, where the Taliban have been active in several areas.

The gruesome act was, however, denied by the Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

The Taliban intensified its offensive against Afghan security forces and civilians in the last few weeks as foreign troops are finishing the withdrawal.

During Taliban rule, women were required to cover their bodies and faces in a burqa, and were barred from school, work or leaving the house without a male relative. Women accused of adultery were stoned to death in stadiums.

The Taliban now reportedly dominates 223 districts where they have reimposed these repressive laws that defined their rule from 1996-2001 before they were driven out by US troops.

Reports have said that the Taliban has been forcing single or widowed women to marry its fighters. The Taliban, in recent years, has said it is committed to providing women their rights and allowing them to work and attend school, provided they do not flout Islamic or Afghan values. However, the Taliban also said it wants to limit the freedom gained in recent years by women, which it said has promoted “immorality” and “indecency”.

(With inputs from agencies)

