Taliban Enter Compound of Afghan News Channel in Kabul, Leave With Weapons

Taliban insurgents on Monday entered the compound of an Afghanistan news channel in Kabul and collected the government-issued weapons from the employees. They also checked the weapons of the security staff of TOLO News.

The already armed fighters also assured the TV news channel of safety and protection as they left the premises with the employees’ weapons. Follow LIVE Updates

Taliban entered the TOLOnews compound in Kabul, checked the weapons of the security staff, collected govt-issued weapons, agreed to keep the compound safe. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/LhuMI7Z90u— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 16, 2021

The Taliban have started collecting weapons from civilians in Kabul because “people no longer need them for personal protection". “We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent civilians," Reuters quoted a Taliban official as saying.

ALSO READ | How Did Taliban Take Over So Quickly? Decoding the Blitz by Hardliners as Afghanistan Crumbles

City resident Saad Mohseni, director of the MOBY group media company, said on Twitter that Taliban soldiers had come to his company compound to enquire about the weapons kept by his security team.

The Taliban have reconquered Afghanistan in a lightning surge 20 years after they were toppled by the US invasion. They took control of Kabul on Sunday, more than two weeks before the August 31 deadline set by Biden to complete the withdrawal of American troops from the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here