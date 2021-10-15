Taliban Enter Gurdwara in Kabul, Threaten Worshipers; Sikh Community Raises SOS

A week after suspected Taliban fighters entered the main Sikh shrine in Kabul, a special unit of the group ‘forcibly entered Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita’ on Friday. The Taliban members allegedly intimidated the worshippers inside the sanctum and abused the holy place. This is the second such incident ever since the Taliban has taken control over Afganistan.

The President of the Indian world forum, Puneet Singh Chandhok in an statement has said, “I have received distressed calls from the Sikh Community in Kabul. Today around 1400 Hrs heavily armed officials claiming to be from the Special Unit of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have forcibly entered the Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita located at Karte Parwan, Kabul.”

They are not only raiding the gurdwara but also the entire premises of the Community school attached next to the gurdwara, he added.

The community members also alleged that private security guards of the gurdwara initially prevented them from entering but they were also threatened with dire consequences and were manhandled.

“They have also simultaneously raided the erstwhile residence and office of MP Narinder Singh Khalsa located adjacent to the gurdwara. The community has expressed serious concerns and fearing danger to their lives. Around 20 members of the community are present inside the gurdwara,” Chandhok added.

The Sikh community has urged the Government of India to immediately raise the concerns of the Hindu and Sikh communities living in Afghanistan with their counterparts at the highest level. At the same the incumbent regime in Afghanistan should ensure it’s compliance with UN Charter and well being of minorities living there, Chandhok said.

In September this year, a businessman, Bansari Lal Arendeh was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint on September 14 in Kabul. He was later released on September 29. Arendeh is currently back with his elder brother Ashok Lal, they said. His family lives in Faridabad, and he has been engaged in business in Kabul for the last two decades.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi, in a briefing on September 16, said that India is in touch with all those concerned regarding Arendeh’s abduction. “We are in touch with all concerned. We have seen reports about local authorities undertaking investigations into this matter. We will continue to monitor the situation," he said.

