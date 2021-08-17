Members of Islamic State (IS), Jaish e-Mohammed(JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have reportedly entered Kabul over the last few days amid its takeover by the Taliban. The groups are operating separately in different parts of Afghanistan’s capital city and are not said to be under the control of Taliban, who are allegedly aware of the groups’ presence, according to a report by The Hindu.

The Taliban have a deal with the United States to disallow the presence of the terrorist groups in Afghanistan and hence are expected to eradicate them from Kabul in the coming days. As per the report, an Afghan human rights worker who works with the Taliban in Doha said that the next few days are crucial as the terrorist groups may operate in violation of Taliban’s orders.

The arrival of Mullah Yaqub, the son of Taliban’s founder, from Quetta indicated developments as the Taliban are trying to prevent foreign groups from finding a base in Kabul.

Yaqub is reportedly the ‘Chief of Operations’ of the Taliban, and is expected to strengthen the its rule over Kabul. The report said that with the presence of the foreign terrorist groups, there are concerns of possible clashes between the groups if the Taliban tries to oust them.

The report quoted the human rights worker as saying that other groups will have to obey Taliban’s orders for them to leave Afghanistan.

The political transition between the Afghanistan leadership and the Taliban is expected to occur when Tajik leader and former CEO of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah and Hezb-e-Islami chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar arrive in Afghanistan from Qatar. Their arrival has reportedly been delayed due to the chaos at US-controlled Kabul airport.

The Taliban’s first challenge is maintaining security in Kabul and preventing groups such as the IS, Daesh, JeM, and LeT, the report suggested.

