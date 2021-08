Taliban fighters were ordered Sunday to wait at the gates of Kabul and not enter the city, an insurgent spokesman said, after the complete collapse of the country’s security forces.

“The Islamic Emirate instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city," a spokesman for the Taliban tweeted, although some residents reported insurgents had peacefully entered some outer suburbs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here