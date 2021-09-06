Taliban Finalise its Leadership; Doha Team Out, Hasan Akhund to be Head of State Aided by 2 Deputies

After days of struggling to pick names and form a government in Afghanistan, the Taliban have almost finalised its leadership. Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund to be the head of state and Mullah Baradar Akhund and Mullah Abdus Salam to be his two deputies. Top sources told CNN-News18 that Mulla Aukhandzad has nominated Hasan Akhund for the post.

Zabiullah Mujjahidin, who briefs the media on any development in the country since the takeover, will be the spokesperson for Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund.

The sources further said Siraj Judin Haqqani will be new Interior Minister of Afghanistan and will nominate all Governors. The sources had told CNN-News18 earlier that the aim of Pakistan ISI Chief Hamid Faiz’s Kabul visit is to get the Haqqanis in the running to revamp the Afghan army which is in compete disarray after Taliban’s takeover.

Pakistan’s ISI is regarded as being a patron of the Haqqani Network — which happens to be a UN-and US-designated terror group, along with its nexus to the Al Qaeda.

The post of country’s foreign minister will be held by Mullah Ameer Khan Muttaqi, said sources, adding, “This government will be caretaker in nature."

According to top sources in the Taliban, they may announce their government within the next 24 hours. The development comes after the group claim to have taken control of Panjshir, along with reports indicating that deposed Vice President Amrullah Saleh has fled to Tajikistan. However, Ahmad Massoud, one of the leaders of the National Resistance Force (NRF), says Panjshir is continuing its fight.

According to a report in The News, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund is presently head of the Taliban’s powerful decision-making body, Rehbari Shura or leadership council. He belongs to Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban, and was among the founders of the armed movement, the report said.

Pakistan’s ISI Chief had also has met former Afghanistan prime minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar in Kabul yesterday. An the Afghan news portal had reported that the meeting focused on how to form a coalition government in Afghanistan.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul on August 15 in a move that surprised both their foes and friends. Since then, the insurgent group has been trying to form its government, but has been postponing the announcement.

