Taliban Has Promised 'Safe Passage' for Civilians to Kabul Airport: White House

The United States said Tuesday the Taliban had promised safe passage for thousands of civilians seeking to reach Kabul airport with a view to leaving Afghanistan.

“The Taliban have informed us they are prepared to provide the safe passage of civilians to the airport, and we intend to hold them to that commitment," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

Sullivan said the United States was also “talking" with the Taliban about the timetable for the removal of thousands of American citizens and Afghans fleeing the country on US military aircraft.

