Taliban Insurgents Shot, Killed Afghan Govt Officials, Investigations on
Three government officials were shot and killed in Kabul, northern Parwan and Charakar. While Taliban has claimed responsibility for one of the death, authorities said the terrorist organisation was also responsible for the other two.
Representative Image
Kabul: An Afghan official says Taliban insurgents have shot and killed a government official in the capital Kabul. Mohibullah Sharifzai, the governor's spokesman, says Sunday gunmen killed Raz Mohammad, Jaghatu district chief of eastern Maidan Wardak province.
He said Mohammad was targeted Saturday in Kabul. Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile, in northern Parwan province, police chief Mohfoz Walizada says a provincial appeal court's prosecutor was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Charakar, the capital of the province.
He added that an investigation is ongoing into Saturday's attack. In northern Balkh province, a police spokesman, Adil Shah Adil, says a local pro-government cleric was also killed by unidentified gunmen.
No one immediately claimed attacks in Parwan and Balkh, but Taliban are active in both provinces.
