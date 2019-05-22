English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taliban Leader Among 16 Killed in Afghan Air Raids, Five Militant Hideouts Destroyed
The air raids took place in the Marja and Sangin districts of Helmand on Tuesday, leaving 16 Taliban militants, including one of their local leaders named Mullah Hamza alias Dulgay Mishar dead
Image for representation.
Lashkar Gah: As many as 16 Taliban militants, including one of their local leaders, were killed in a series of air-strikes in Afghanistan's Helmand province, officials said on Wednesday.
The air raids took place in the Marja and Sangin districts of Helmand on Tuesday, leaving 16 Taliban militants, including one of their local leaders named Mullah Hamza alias Dulgay Mishar dead, provincial governor's spokesperson Omar Zawak was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.
Five militant hideouts were also destroyed in the raids, the official said, adding the operation targeting militants' hideouts would continue.
Zawak said no casualties were inflicted on the government forces or civilians during the raids.
Taliban militants fighting government forces in the region didn't comment on the report.
The air raids took place in the Marja and Sangin districts of Helmand on Tuesday, leaving 16 Taliban militants, including one of their local leaders named Mullah Hamza alias Dulgay Mishar dead, provincial governor's spokesperson Omar Zawak was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.
Five militant hideouts were also destroyed in the raids, the official said, adding the operation targeting militants' hideouts would continue.
Zawak said no casualties were inflicted on the government forces or civilians during the raids.
Taliban militants fighting government forces in the region didn't comment on the report.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results