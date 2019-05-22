Take the pledge to vote

Taliban Leader Among 16 Killed in Afghan Air Raids, Five Militant Hideouts Destroyed

The air raids took place in the Marja and Sangin districts of Helmand on Tuesday, leaving 16 Taliban militants, including one of their local leaders named Mullah Hamza alias Dulgay Mishar dead

Updated:May 22, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
Lashkar Gah: As many as 16 Taliban militants, including one of their local leaders, were killed in a series of air-strikes in Afghanistan's Helmand province, officials said on Wednesday.

The air raids took place in the Marja and Sangin districts of Helmand on Tuesday, leaving 16 Taliban militants, including one of their local leaders named Mullah Hamza alias Dulgay Mishar dead, provincial governor's spokesperson Omar Zawak was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Five militant hideouts were also destroyed in the raids, the official said, adding the operation targeting militants' hideouts would continue.

Zawak said no casualties were inflicted on the government forces or civilians during the raids.

Taliban militants fighting government forces in the region didn't comment on the report.
