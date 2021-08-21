Taliban Leaders Baradar, Haqqani, 133 Others May be Exempted from UN's Sanctions List as 'Part of US Deal'

Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, Sirajuddin Haqqani of the Haqqani Network and 133 other leaders of the militant group may soon be out of UN’s list of 1988 Sanctions Committee.

Baradar was included in the list on February 23, 2001. In June this year, the top Taliban leader was given some relaxation on the travel ban and was extended by 90 days, which will end of September 21. Sources say that the demand was exemption was part of Taliban-US deal.

The 1988 Sanctions Committee, also known as the Taliban Sanctions Committee, was formed through resolution number 1988 in 2011 by splitting the 1267 sanctions regime on al-Qaeda – at a time when there is growing concern worldwide at alarming levels of violence in Afghanistan due to atrocities by the Taliban. The Committee has “always been a high priority for India”, keeping in mind its strong interest and commitment to peace, security, development and progress of Afghanistan, TS Tirumurti, India’s envoy to the UN had said.

Earlier this year, a video of a Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar had emerged where they were seen visiting training camps in Pakistan and meeting injured fighters at a hospital in Karachi. One of the videos showed Baradar telling Taliban members in Karachi that the group makes all decisions related to the peace talks after consulting its leadership and clerics’ council based in Pakistan.

An Afghan official familiar with talks with the Taliban said the group does not plan to make any decisions or announcements about the upcoming government until after the August 31 US withdrawal date passes.

The official, who is not authorised to give information to the media and thus spoke anonymously, said Taliban lead negotiator Anas Haqqani told his ex-government interlocuters that the insurgent movement had a deal with the US to do nothing until after the final withdrawal date passes, the Associated Press reported.

He did not elaborate on whether the reference to doing nothing was only in the political field.

Haqqani’s statement raises concerns about what the religious movement might be planning after August 31, and whether they will keep their promise to include non-Taliban officials in the next government.

Until now the Taliban have said nothing of their plans to replace the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, or what a replacement would look like.

