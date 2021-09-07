Taliban Paint US Embassy Wall With Militant Flag: 'They are Defeated and Gone, Can't Stop Us'

The Taliban have painted the United States Embassy wall with its flag, after a complete withdrawal of the country’s forces.

“We fought with them for 20 years. They are defeated and gone. Today we have painted their embassy wall with Taliban flag," Taliban told CNN-News18, adding that “they (United States) can’t stop us.

The Taliban on Monday had claimed total control over Afghanistan as they said they had won the key battle for the Panjshir Valley, the last remaining holdout of resistance against their rule.

Following their lightning-fast victory in mid-August over the former Afghan government’s security forces and the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war, the Taliban had turned to fight the forces defending the mountainous Panjshir Valley.

As the Islamist hardliners claimed victory, their chief spokesman warned against any further attempts to rise up against their rule, while he also urged former members of the security forces to join their regime’s ranks. “With this victory, our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war," chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a press conference in Kabul.

“The Islamic Emirate is very sensitive about insurgencies. Anyone who tries to start an insurgency will be hit hard. We will not allow another," he added. An image posted on social media by the Taliban showed its fighters at the governor’s office of Panjshir province — the site of resistance to Soviet forces in the 1980s and the Taliban in the late 1990s.

Meanwhile, sources told CNN-News18 that the Taliban are expected to announce their new government by 8 PM tonight, three days after Pakistan ISI chief Faiz Hameed had visited Kabul for talks with the militant group.

