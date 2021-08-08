Taliban Rakes Up Offensive, Captures Another Afghan Provincial Capital Taloqan; Fifth Since Friday

The Taliban captured Taloqan city in northeastern Takhar province on Sunday, a security source and residents told AFP, the third provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in one day.

“We retreated from the city this afternoon, after the government failed to send help," the security source said.

Meanwhile, a resident of the city said: “We saw the security forces and officials leaving the city in convoys of vehicles."

Before this, the Taliban had captured two more provincial capitals Sunday as they gained ground in their fight to take over Afghanistan’s cities after seizing much of the countryside in recent months.

With the latest capture, the insurgents have snatched up five provincial capitals since Friday in a rapid offensive that appears to have overwhelmed government forces.

Kunduz and Sar-e-Pul in the north fell within hours of each other Sunday, lawmakers and residents in the cities confirmed, but not without fierce fighting.

A Kunduz resident described the city as being enveloped in “total chaos".

