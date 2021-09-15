Taliban 'Recover' $12.3 Million Cash, Gold Bars From Former Govt Officials

Afghanistan‘s central bank said Wednesday that Taliban fighters had handed over $12.3 million in cash and several gold bars recovered from the homes of former government officials — including ex-vice president Amrullah Saleh.

“The money recovered came from high-ranking officials in the previous government… and a number of national security agencies who kept cash and gold in their homes," a statement said according to AFP.

Amid a severe capital crunch, reports from Washington say that the US has frozen about USD 9.5 billion in assets belonging to Afghanistan’s central bank and stopped shipments of cash to Kabul, in a bid to keep the Taliban government from accessing the money.

After the Taliban’s seizure of power in Afghanistan last month, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank halted their aid to the war-torn country which largely depends upon the flow of foreign funds. According to reports from Kabul, Afghanistan’s economy is near collapse even as the United Nations has made hectic efforts to galvanise global efforts to rush food and essential supplies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here