Taliban Replace Women's Government Ministry
1-MIN READ

Taliban Replace Women's Government Ministry

A member of the Taliban forces points his gun at protesters, as Afghan demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters)

A member of the Taliban forces points his gun at protesters, as Afghan demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters)

The move Saturday was the latest to harken back to the group's harsh 1990s rule that imposed deep restrictions on women.

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have replaced the women's ministry with an all-male vice and virtue ministry" tasked with enforcing the group's rigid interpretation of Islam.

The move Saturday was the latest to harken back to the group's harsh 1990s rule that imposed deep restrictions on women. The Taliban inside the new ministry said they had not been informed about where or if a new women's ministry was being planned. Also on Saturday, staff from the World Bank's USD 100 million Women's Economic Empowerment and Rural Development Program were escorted off the grounds. A programme member, Sharif Akhtar, who was escorted out with his staff, was at a loss to explain how or if the program could continue.

first published:September 18, 2021, 15:14 IST