Taliban Say They Have Not Agreed to US Pullout Deadline Extension
1-MIN READ

Taliban Say They Have Not Agreed to US Pullout Deadline Extension

Afghans crowd at the airport as US soldiers stand guard in Kabul on August 16. (File photo/AFP)

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the crowds of Afghans thronging Kabul airport seeking a flight out of the country could go home.

The Taliban said on Tuesday they had not agreed to an extension of the August 31 deadline set by the United States to pull out of Afghanistan and that they wanted all evacuations to end by that date.

"We guarantee their security," he told a news conference. He also said there was no list of people targeted for reprisals. "We have forgotten everything in the past," he said.

first published:August 24, 2021, 20:41 IST