Taliban Set To Reopen Universities, No Word On Women Attending Classes: Report

The Taliban-led government’s acting higher education minister Shaikh Abdul Baqi Haqqani said that universities in the war torn nation will reopen in February. Haqqani did not specify whether female students will be able to attend classes or not. Taliban officials earlier said that women can attend universities as provisions for separate classes could be made.

While addressing mediapersons in Kabul, Haqqani said universities will reopen from February 2 in the warmer regions of the country while colder regions will reopen universities from February 26.

The Taliban-led government reopened high schools for boys only in most parts of the country. While private universities have reopened, women have been unable to attend classes.

Western powers earlier outlined that any negotiation will depend on allowing women basic human rights and the right to education. They have also highlighted that unfreezing of overseas assets and more foreign aid will be released if these demands are met.

Meanwhile, former president Hamid Karzai said that not only the international community but the Afghan people also want a more inclusive government and respect towards the rights of women.

“We offered a process of political and national engagement with some of the Afghan politicians - with women, and men of Afghanistan - a summit, in which the Afghan women are also present,” Karzai was quoted as saying by TOLONews. He said that he along with the former chairman of the high council for national reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah wrote to the Taliban leaders urging them to hold a Loya Jirga (national assembly).

“This is the will of the Afghans to have an inclusive government which represents all and ensures the rights of women and their role in the society and women’s access to education. These are our fundamentals and they should be,” Karzai said.

He further added that international recognition of the Taliban-led government only if it achieves legitimacy at home. He also criticised Pakistan and said that even though its neighbour acts like it is representing Afghanistan, it should understand that it is not the representative of the Afghan people. Experts speaking to TOLONews, however, said that holding a Loya Jirga would not be a right manner to seek international recognition.

