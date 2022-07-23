Taliban Shoot Dead Young Man, Display His Body to the Public in Afghanistan’s Andarab

The Taliban on Thursday shot dead a young man in Afghanistan’s Baghlan and publicly displayed his body at Andarab district market. Residents marched with the corpse to Andarab district capital and sought explanation from the Taliban regarding the incident, news agency ANI reported citing Afghanistan’s news agencies.

The Afghan news agencies said the Taliban forced the resident of the Andarab area to come out of his house and killed him on Wednesday.

They fired shots in the air to disperse people who gathered in front of the district building lodging their protest against the act.

The killing of the youth comes a day after the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) report revealed that Taliban killed many ex-security forces and employees in the past 10 months after coming to power in August 2021.

The report said that the UNAMA found a ‘disturbing and consistent pattern of human rights violations’ perpetrated by the Taliban.

Similar crimes were committed by the Taliban after it overthrew the democratically-elected government in 2021 and took over the nation. On September 7 last year a young Afghan boy was killed in Parwan province for protesting against Pakistan’s support to terrorists.

#BREAKING: Taliban terrorists have killed a young Afghan boy who was protesting against Pakistani terrorism in Afghanistan in Parwan province. Family of the boy continues to protest with the dead body of the boy on the road. “Death to Pakistan”. pic.twitter.com/T596PyZQaH — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 7, 2021

In the same month, the terrorist group hung a person’s dead body, after shooting that man along with three others, in the central square in the western city of Herat.

BREAKING: Witness says Taliban have hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan. https://t.co/df2NiHcqcZ — The Associated Press (@AP) September 25, 2021

The UN report released this week said that it was not able to take into account in the report the full scale of torture and ill-treatment, unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests and detentions and forced displacements that have taken place but said such crimes are rampant in Panjshir, Parwan, Kapisa, Baghlan, Thither, Kandahar, Saripul, Nangarhar and Samangan provinces.

Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, a Taliban leader, told the Associated Press last September that the group will reintroduce executions and amputations of hands, but not in public.

During the previous Taliban rule, convicted murderers would be killed by a single shot to the head, carried out by the victim’s family. People convicted of theft had one hand amputated and those convicted of highway robbery had one foot and one hand amputated.

Under the Taliban regime, millions in Afghanistan suffer from hunger, poverty, lack of education and employment.

(with inputs from ANI)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here