CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » World » Taliban Spokesman Says a US Airstrike Targeted a Suicide Bomber in a Vehicle Who Wanted to Strike Kabul Airport
1-MIN READ

Taliban Spokesman Says a US Airstrike Targeted a Suicide Bomber in a Vehicle Who Wanted to Strike Kabul Airport

US Army soldiers at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul in Afghanistan. (File photo/Reuters)

US Army soldiers at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul in Afghanistan. (File photo/Reuters)

The incident happened as police said a rocket struck a neighbourhood just northwest of Kabul''s international airport Sunday as the US evacuation there winds down following the Taliban''s lightning takeover of the country, killing a child.

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, has said that a US airstrike targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to strike Kabul airport.  Mujahid told journalists that the strike happened on Sunday to journalists.

US military officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

The incident happened as police said a rocket struck a neighbourhood just northwest of Kabul"s international airport Sunday as the US evacuation there winds down following the Taliban"s lightning takeover of the country, killing a child. The two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:August 29, 2021, 19:46 IST