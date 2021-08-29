Taliban Spokesman Says a US Airstrike Targeted a Suicide Bomber in a Vehicle Who Wanted to Strike Kabul Airport

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, has said that a US airstrike targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to strike Kabul airport. Mujahid told journalists that the strike happened on Sunday to journalists.

US military officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

The incident happened as police said a rocket struck a neighbourhood just northwest of Kabul"s international airport Sunday as the US evacuation there winds down following the Taliban"s lightning takeover of the country, killing a child. The two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce.

