Taliban Storm Checkpoint, Kill 15 Policemen in Afghanistan's Kunduz

Ghulam Rabani Rabani, a provincial council member, said on Tuesday that two other police officers were wounded on Monday night's attack in Ali Abad district.

Associated Press

Updated:October 22, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
Taliban Storm Checkpoint, Kill 15 Policemen in Afghanistan's Kunduz
File Photo of Afghanistan Police (Image: Reuters)

Kabul: An Afghan official says the Taliban have stormed a checkpoint in northern Kunduz province, killing at least 15 policemen in the latest attack by insurgents.

Rabani says the attack was followed by an hours-long gunbattle. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack in Kunduz.

The Taliban have a strong presence in Kunduz and are in control in several of the province's districts.

The provincial capital, the city of Kunduz, briefly fell to the Taliban in 2015 and has come under attack several times since then. The last time, the insurgents launched another attempt to overrun the city in August but were repelled.

