'Ghani Baba Screwed Up, His Legacy a Stain': Deleted Tweet of Afghan Embassy, Official Says Account Hacked

We are all banging our heads in shame. “Ghani Baba" (Ashraf Ghani) fled with his crooks, tweeted the Afghan Embassy in India after the war-torn country’s president fled and conceded the Taliban had won the 20-year war.

“We are all banging our heads in shame. Ghani Baba @ashrafghani fled with his crooks. He screwed and f***ed everything up. We apologize to everyone for serving the fugitive. May Allah punish the traitor! He legacy will be a stain on our history," the Afghan Embassy wrote in a tweet that was later deleted.

Hours later, Abdulhaq Azad, Press Secretary to Afghan Embassy in India, wrote on Twitter that the account had been “hacked". “I have lost access to Twitter handle of Afghan Embassy India, a friend sent a screenshot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me.) I have tried to log in but can’t access it. Seems it is hacked."

News18 had earlier quoted its sources as saying that Ghani was planning to flee the country along with his family members, while vice president Amrullah Saleh was against the move.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Likely to Resign, May Leave Country with Family: Sources

The astonishingly quick collapse of the government, with militants taking over the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday night, triggered fear and panic in the capital.

Thousands of people were on Monday trying to escape Kabul and the feared hardline brand of Islamic rule of the Taliban, with scenes of chaos as crowds gathered at the airport. Reuters quoted a NATO official as saying that all commercial flights have been suspended from Afghanistan’s capital and only military aircrafts are allowed to operate.

Ghani fled on Sunday as the insurgents encircled Kabul, with the Taliban sealing a nationwide military victory that saw all cities fall to them in just 10 days.

“The Taliban have won with the judgement of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen," Ghani said in a statement posted to Facebook, his first since fleeing.

A Taliban spokesman and negotiator said told The Associated Press on Sunday that the militant group is holding talks aimed at forming an “open, inclusive Islamic government" in Afghanistan.

An official with the militant group said it would soon announce the creation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in Kabul. That was the name of the country under Taliban rule before the militants were ousted by US-led forces after the 9/11 attacks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here