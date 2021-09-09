Taliban Want Haqqanis to be Removed from US Blacklist, Claim its Violation of Doha Agreement

The Taliban want members of the Haqqani Network, which has emerged as the most powerful group in the new extremist government in Afghanistan, to be cleared from US sanctions list, sources told CNN-News18 on Thursday.

The Taliban claimed that the new US position on the blacklist is a violation of the Doha Agreement and made it clear that Pantagon’s position on Islamic Emirate’s cabinet and Haqqani network’s family members not is acceptable.

“We take this as consider this a clear violation of the Doha Agreement. Haqqani’s family is part of the Islamic Emirate and does not have a separate name and organisation. By doing this, the US interfering in our internal matters. We don’t accept this and this is a misguided position. The US should consider to have diplomatic relationship as soon as possible,” sources from the Taliban told CNN-News18.

When the Taliban announced their new hardline interim government on Tuesday, four from the Haqqani Network were nominated as cabinet members. According to reports, at least five members of the new cabinet are said to be on the UN sanctions list. The Taliban also remain under UN and US sanctions.

