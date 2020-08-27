Taliban's Top Negotiator: No Early September Peace Talks Planned With Afghans

PESHAWAR,Pakistan: A lead Taliban negotiator on Thursday said no peace talks were planned with Afghan officials for early September, hours after a senior government official said talks were to begin next month.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai’s statement to Reuters comes at a time when the two sides are under pressure from the United States and its allies to hold talks, a move that could pave way for the end of about two decades of war in Afghanistan.

A major stumbling block has been the issue of the release of Taliban prisoners.

