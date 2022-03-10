Talks Between Foreign Ministers Of Russia, Ukraine Begin In Turkey’s Antalya

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba are holding a high-level discussion on the recent situation in Ukraine on the sides of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, news agencies reported.

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is hosting the trilateral meet where he will also be present along with Lavrov and Kuleba, according to Turkish news agency Anadolu. Russia earlier clarified what it wants from Ukraine and is likely to make the same demands again. Its demands will likely be that Kyiv should not join NATO or any other European military alliance. It also may have to contend with the Russian annexation of Crimea.

Ukraine will demand that Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine, including Crimea and Donbass. Both sides are likely to take tough positions and discussions are unlikely to produce immediate results.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky’s aide, Igor Zhovkva, according to Sputnik News, indicated that Zelensky and Russian president Putin must speak directly, a view shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even Israel president Naftali Bennet and French president Emmanuel Macron also offered to mediate between Putin and Zelensky.

Russian foreign minister Lavrov is expected to address a press conference at the end of the meeting.

War Intensifies

The war in Ukraine intensified as Russia continued its so-called ‘military operation’ in Ukraine. Ukrainians lashed out at Putin and the Russian army for bombing a hospital for children in Mariupol. The criticism grew after three people were reported dead by news agencies, one among those was a child. A report from AFP said that 1,207 civilians have been killed in the coastal city.

Ukraine said that it wants to open humanitarian corridors from eastern city of Izium to the city of Lozova in Kharkiv region and from Mariupol to Zaporizhzia, news agency CNN reported citing Ukrainian minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

IAEA Chief Heads To Turkey

I am on my way to Antalya, #Turkey, to discuss the urgent issue of ensuring the safety and security of #Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. pic.twitter.com/v7bKm3BRwJ— Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) March 10, 2022

The UN’s atomic watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency after reporting that the Chernobyl or Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants have gone incommunicado, its chief Rafael Mariano Grossi is also headed to Antalya to ensure that the nuclear power plants remain safe.

