Tanzania Traffic Collision Leaves at Least 26 Dead, 9 Hurt
Tanzania's traffic police commander, Fortunatus Musilimu, says the dead last night's accident in the southern town of Mkuranga included 12 women and seven children.
Image for representation only/Reuters
Dodoma (Tanzania): A police official in Tanzania says a truck and a minibus collided, killing at least 26 people and injuring nine others.
The country's traffic police commander, Fortunatus Musilimu, says the dead last night's accident in the southern town of Mkuranga included 12 women and seven children.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.
Road accidents are common in the East African nation, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. Government statistics show that such accidents kill around 9,000 people annually.
Tanzanian President John Magufuli today said he was saddened by the latest accident, adding, "I join the families at this time of tragedy and grief."
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
